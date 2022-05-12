Insurance agent loses over RM100,000 in robbery

IPOH: An insurance agent lost more than RM100,000 after her residence in Bandar Baru Tambun was believed to have been broken into.

Perak Criminal Investigation Department chief Datuk Anuar Othman said the victim, a 39-year-old woman, realised that her house had been broken into after returning from a holiday yesterday afternoon.

“The victim along with her family members left the house in good condition and properly locked at about 12.30 pm on Tuesday.

“However, when the victim returned home at about 5 pm yesterday, she found the sliding door and grills were pried open and the lock was also damaged,” he said when contacted by Bernama here today.

Anuar said among the items missing were diamond rings and earrings, Rolex watches, cash in foreign currency as well as international passports, all estimated to be worth RM100,500.

He said the police forensic team’s inspection found nine fingerprints and the complainant’s houses did not have closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras that could be used in the investigation.

“The fingerprints will be sent to the Penang Department of Chemistry for comparison purposes and deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA),” he said, adding that the case was being investigated under Section 457 of the Penal Code. - Bernama