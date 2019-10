IPOH: The Ministry of Human Resources welcomes any insurance company wanting to contribute to the Social Security Organisation (Socso), according to Minister M. Kula Segaran (pix).

However, this can only be done if a large number of insurance agents and consultants contribute to ensure that Socso does not suffer any losses.

“There was a dialogue with insurance consultants last night who wanted to contribute to Socso, so I told them that we are willing to accept if all insurance agents and consultants want to contribute to Socso.

“But if only a few want to contribute, we are reluctant, it is because the risk is very high. If there are 100 people and only 10 are participating, the rest should also be covered so that we can protect everyone so that Socso does not suffer any losses. We want everyone to have the coverage,” he said.

He said this after opening the 2019 North Zone Occupational Safety and Health Seminar at the Industrial Training Institute, which was also attended by the Department of Occupational Safety and Health (DOSH) director-general Ir Omar Mat Piah, here today.

Kula Segaran, was commenting on the essence of a dialogue with 500 Zurich and Takaful Insurance Group agents held yesterday, where some of the insurance consultants expressed their desire to contribute to Socso.

He said, he dreamed of seeing all classes of workers in the country contribute to Socso for proper protection in case of disaster and that it should be extended to fields of work that are not covered including housewives and the unemployed.

The one-day seminar was organised by the DOSH and the National Council of Occupational Safety and Health (NCOSH) in collaboration with the Perak, Kedah, Penang and Perlis DOSH in addition to Socso.

The seminar aims to extend the reach of the workplace health promotion programme to establish a healthy workforce free of occupational and non-communicable diseases which burden the country today. - Bernama