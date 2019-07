IPOH: The government lauded the move by insurance companies to extend their coverage to include mental patients, said Deputy Health Minister Dr Lee Boon Chye.

However, he said, insurance companies normally provide coverage plans only for serious and clearly defined mental illnesses to avoid any disputes in future.

There is a wide spectrum of mental illnesses and among those often covered by insurance companies are depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, obsessive-compulsive disorder (OCD) and Tourette’s syndrome, he told a media conference at his office here today.

He was asked on an insurance company which has included several mental health issues, including bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, OCD, Tourette’s syndrome and postpartum depression, as part of its insurance coverage in Malaysia.

Dr Lee said other countries such as Singapore had already practised it and welcomed the move as it was in line with efforts by the government to help those suffering from mental illnesses.

Asked whether there was a need for the public to take insurance coverage for mental illness, he said it would help reduce the cost of treatment if those having the illness were covered by insurance.

The government has also carried out various initiatives, including providing mental health screening at clinics and hospitals, he added. — Bernama