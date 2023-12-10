Insurers urged to cover robotic surgeries

PETALING JAYA: From 2016 to October this year, between 40,000 and 50,000 robotic surgeries have been performed in Malaysia for a range of medical conditions.

However, most insurance companies do not cover robotic surgeries as they could cost between RM20,000 and RM30,000 more compared with conventional surgery for the same procedure.

Obstetrician and gynaecologist Dr Tan Ee Ping, who also performs robotic surgeries, called on insurance companies to provide better hospitalisation coverage.

She said advances in medicine have prompted the use of cutting-edge technology such as robotics for better patient outcomes.

“In my practice, I have noticed that insurance coverage is typically limited to robotic surgery procedures performed for prostate surgery.

“This should be extended to other robotic surgeries to keep up with the times.”

Tan, who practises at a private medical centre in Sunway, said deep infiltrating endometriosis (a disease in which tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows outside of it), is another surgery where robotics provide better outcomes.

“Both these surgeries involve procedures to be done deep inside the pelvis.

“As an alternative to open surgery and keyhole surgery (laparoscopy), robot-assisted laparoscopy is far better for reaching deep structures in the pelvis.

“Keyhole surgery requires precision usage of equipment such as cameras, scalpels and scissors. So experiencing hand tremors during a lengthy surgery is unavoidable.

“But it becomes negligible when performing robotic surgery since minimal movements are required to operate the robot.”

Tan said the government has deployed four robots – two at a teaching hospital and two at the Health Ministry, covering Peninsular Malaysia and Sabah and Sarawak.

“The latest robotic surgery system is called the XI Unit or the XI Da Vinci system, where features such as autofocus and infra-red lights that act as a safety feature to avoid damaging unnecessary blood vessels or organs were added.

“The robot system can consistently apply smaller, more accurate incisions, leading to minimal scarring and reduced blood loss during surgery.”

Tan said surgeons need to be well trained in robotic surgery before performing it on humans.

She said training to become a robotic surgeon is demanding and starts with specialist qualifications as a prerequisite.

The structured programme kicks off with intensive theory classes and a rigorous assessment phase. After mastering theory, trainees move on to hands-on simulations, ensuring a comprehensive and practical grasp of the subject.

“Medical trainees in robotic surgery practise on simulated procedures before performing robotic surgeries on animals and eventually human patients.”

Tan said patients would opt for robotic surgery as it is safer compared with traditional surgeries and serves as the final option in certain scenarios.

Building contractor Lee Ah Chye, 55, had undergone robotic knee surgery in 2019 at a government hospital in Sarawak.

“It was quite scary at first, but with some reassurance from the surgeon and my family members, I decided to give it a try.

“The total knee replacement surgery was successful and I did not feel any pain around my knees compared with the traditional knee surgery I previously had to repair some damage caused by arthritis,” he said.