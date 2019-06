KUALA LUMPUR: The Congress of Unions of Employees in the Public and Civil Services (Cuepacs) has proposed that the National Institute of Public Administration Institute conduct psychology courses for civil servants, especially for high ranking officials.

Its president, Datuk Azih Muda, said it would help civil servants manage their work pressure, increase productivity and at the same time shape their character.

“Civil servants who are at the highest level of stress are those from the Ministry of Health, Ministry of Education and Ministry of Defence.

“That’s why Intan needs to have its officers trained in psychology and counseling. If there is such a subject in Intan, it will help us (civil servants) deliver better services,“ he said.

Earlier, Azih, who is also a Social Security Organisation board member, had presented a contribution for foot implant surgery to Nurul Nadirah Anuar, 14, a victim of an accident in Kampung Pakoh Jaya, Kuala Nerus on May 25. - Bernama