KUALA LUMPUR: The Integra Tower along Jalan Tun Razak was evacuated earlier today after a bomb scare at the Retirement Fund Incorporated (KWAP) office located in the building.

Wangsa Maju district police chief Supt Ashari Abu Samah confirmed a bomb threat was received via phone call.

FMT reported Supt Ashari confirming that the bomb threat was fake.

He added that no one was allowed in the tower for about three hours.

The building was cordoned off as soon as it was evacuated.