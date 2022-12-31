Integrated gas supply, power plant project to begin next year: Sanusi

ALOR SETAR: The Integrated Gas Supply and Power Plant Development Project as well as Ship To Ship (STS) Transfer Hub in Pulau Bunting, Yan worth an estimated RM14 billion will begin next year.

Kedah Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Muhammad Sanusi Md Nor (pix) said in his New Year greetings that the state government is convinced that the project will spur the state’s economy drastically when completed.

“At the same time, other development projects will continue to receive attention, especially the Kedah Science & Technology Park (KSTP) in the Bukit Kayu Hitam Special Border Economic Zone and Kedah Rubber City (KRC) in Padang Terap that is attracting the attention of foreign and domestic investor communities.

“The Kulim Hi-Tech Park (KHTP) is also being expanded to fulfil the increasing demand of industry players. Also, we are about to open a new industrial area, the Gurun Industrial Smart Park (GISP) in Gurun,“ he added.

Muhammad Sanusi said these efforts were made to boost the economy of Kedahans, especially through jobs that will be offered.

The Kedah Menteri Besar also said the megaproject Kedah Aerotropolis, which includes the component of the Kulim International Airport (KXP) has received new investors.

“Kedah Aerotropolis, will be the home of Sidam Logistics and Aerospace & Manufacturing (SLAM) and will be the air travel industry MRO (Maintenance, Repair & Overhaul) operations hub for the Southeast Asian region,” he said.

For the first half of this year, Muhammad Sanusi said the government received investments from foreign and local sources worth RM9.7 billion, compared to RM68.3 billion last year. - Bernama