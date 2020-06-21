Integrated operation: 16 detained, 453 traffic summonses issued

KUALA LUMPUR: Sixteen people were arrested and 453 summonses for various traffic offences were issued in an integrated operation by the police which ended early today at the Kajang toll plaza near here.

Selangor Traffic Investigation and Enforcement head Supt Azman Shari’at said the 16 traffic offenders, in their 20s and 30s, were arrested for, among others, involvement in illegal racing, tested positive for drug and using stolen vehicles.

On the summonses issued, he said, they included for driving without valid licence and with vehicles with expired road tax and unlawful modification.

He said a total of 239 vehicles, including 227 motorcycles, were inspected during the seven-hour operation which ended at 6am today.

The police also sealed 77 motorcycles, he told Bernama today, adding that the operation also involved the Selangor Road Transport Department and PLUS Malaysia Bhd (PLUS). — Bernama