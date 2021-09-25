Integrated tracer system to monitor effectiveness of skills training

PUTRAJAYA: An integrated tracer system will be created to monitor the effectiveness of skills training provided in the country, said Human Resource Minister Datuk Seri M. Saravanan (pix).

Saravanan said he had tabled a proposal on the implementation of the system, which will be led by the ministry, at the National Employment Council (NEC) meeting recently.

“This system will serve as a platform to gauge the impact of training received by course participants in terms of improvements in skills and knowledge as well as the ability to enhance their careers or incomes,” he said in a statement today.

Saravanan said the data in the system could also serve as a benchmark to assess the progress of course participants to continue with training programmes in the future.

“This system can also serve as a profile of workers or individuals based on the training they have received through upskilling/reskilling programmes in the country,” he added.

He said the mechanism for the system, together with a proposal on a one-stop digital platform for upskilling and reskilling programmes, would be tabled at the next NEC meeting for its consideration and approval.

Saravanan said he viewed seriously the impact of training on the marketability for jobs, especially in the current challenging times.

“It is my hope that training providers could help provide and ensure job opportunities for participants after their training without being too concerned about making profits,” he said, adding that more people should be able to find jobs to reduce the country’s unemployment rate.- Bernama