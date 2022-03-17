Integrated vaccination centres in Klang Valley closed

KUALA LUMPUR: All Integrated vaccination centres (PPVs) in the Klang Valley, namely KL World Trade Centre PPV, Axiata Bukit Jalil PPV, IDCC Shah Alam PPV and Sokha Gakai Klang PPV ceased operations on Tuesday (March 15).

The Health Ministry, in a statement today, said the closure of offsite PPV will be made in stages this month when the booster dose administration rate for the adult population reaches 64 per cent based on a media statement issued by ProtectHealth on March 9.

“For your information, as of March 16, 2022, 66.2 per cent of the eligible adult population has received a booster dose,“ according to the statement.

It also mentioned that individuals who have not yet received a complete vaccination, booster dose or parents who wish to bring a child for either the first or second dose, can get it through several methods.

“One way is to book vaccination slots according to the selected PPVs. Reservations can be made through the link that will be sent together with the appointment to your MySejahtera application; A nearby PPV at a private medical practitioner who offers paediatric vaccinations and booster dose as listed on the ProtectHealth website at https://vaksincovid.protecthealth.com.my.

“For walk-ins to an offsite PPV which is still operating, you can check the offsite PPV list from time to time on the ProtectHealth website, which is https://vaksincovid.protecthealth.com.my,” it said.

According to the statement, the Omicron variant remains serious and can cause severe complications especially to those not yet fully vaccinated or have not been vaccinated at all, as well as high-risk groups like the elderly and those with comorbidities and have not received a booster dose.

“Parents are also advised to seize the opportunity to vaccinate children for protection against more severe Omicron infections that can lead to death due to COVID-19 and its complications.

“To ensure that the transition to endemic phase which starts on April 1, 2022 can be implemented safely, the focus is to foster community awareness and solidarity, and individual responsibility for compliance with SOPs and expand access to existing vaccination programmes,“ it said. - Bernama