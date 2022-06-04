Integrity, anti-corruption course in IPTs from next year

KUALA LUMPUR: The Special Cabinet Committee on Anti-Corruption has decided that the Integrity and Anti-Corruption Course will be made compulsory in all higher learning institutions (IPTs) starting next year.

Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy chief commissioner (prevention) Datuk Seri Norazlan Mohd Razali (pix) said the course would offer structured learning to enable students to have a better understanding of corruption and its impact, not only on themselves but also on the country.

“We are worried that youths who are already working will be tempted by bribes. This course will also provide exposure to students so that they do not ask for or give bribes to anyone,” he told a press conference after the closing ceremony of the Anti-Corruption Convention at Universiti Malaya here today.

According to the latest MACC data, a total of 275 youths aged between 18 and 30 were arrested for corruption offences from 2020 to June 3, 2022, involving 231 men and 44 women.

During the same period, a total of 151 youth were charged in court, involving 11 individuals aged 18 to 23 and 140 individuals aged 24 to 30, of which 85 of them were found guilty.

Among the offences were giving and accepting bribes, Norazlan added.

“This data should serve as a reminder to students that among the youths involved are former IPT students. Corruption temptations exist especially when you enter the professional world,” he said.

Norazlan said the commission also encouraged cooperation from student leaders to help them spread anti-corruption messages and guidelines through education initiatives that can be designed and implemented with MACC’s guidance. — Bernama