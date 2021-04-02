Integrity essential in selection of political appointees, as leaders need to be genuinely committed to serving nation

PETALING JAYA: Although it may not be practical, given partisan considerations, it is good for political appointees to be knowledgeable in matters related to their positions.

For instance, Henry Paulson was chairman and chief executive officer of Goldman Sachs when he was tapped by President George W. Bush to head the Department of Treasury in 2006.

His background in financial matters made him an obvious choice for the position.

In Malaysia, the health minister in the Pakatan Harapan administration Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad and his deputy Dr Lee Boon Chye, are experts in the medical field.

However, Centre for Public Policy Studies at the Asian Strategy and Leadership Institute chairman Tan Sri Ramon Navaratnam said the qualities required of leaders are integrity, abilities and dedication to serving the people.

He cited former Dewan Negara president Tun Omar Ong Yoke Lin, who also served as a Cabinet minister and ambassador to the United Nations, as a man of great integrity.

“The people need leaders who are genuinely committed to national unity and those with a long-term progressive and secular vision for Malaysia,” he told theSun.

“Qualified candidates should also say ‘no’ to racism and racial bigotry, and promote meritocracy.”

He added that political appointees should have basic knowledge in their respective areas of responsibilities.

Ramon was commenting on a statement by Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohammad that local councillors should have some basic legal knowledge to ensure that they are on the right track when formulating plans and policies for their respective local authorities.

Association of Certified Fraud Examiners Malaysian Chapter founder and president Datuk Seri Akhbar Satar said a proper background check should be conducted on an individual before his appointment to ensure that the risk of negative issues cropping up later will be minimised, if not eliminated.

“By doing this systematically, it will encourage transparency, integrity and informed decisions.”

He agreed that it is good to have such appointees who have diverse backgrounds, experience and skill sets.

However, he noted that not all appointments are based on formal qualifications as some in the rank-and-file may gain recognition for work in their local communities.

“Apart from genuine qualifications, equal consideration must be given to personality, character, fitness and health, experience in selected fields and keenness to help and contribute with honesty,” Akhbar said.

“We must also not forget that the ability and willingness to work as a team are also vital. But above all that, integrity, governance and a people-person attitude is important. Hence, it is important to conduct a thorough background check,” he added.

Political analyst Khoo Kay Peng said public administration has become more complex, technical and “convoluted” compared with 30 years ago.

“Hence, political appointees should have some level of political knowledge.”

“If a minister does not have specific industry or ministerial knowledge, the person has to be guided by his directors-general and officers. Ministers such as Tan Sri Rafidah Aziz and Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed worked hard to learn all they needed to make them effective in discharging their duties and responsibilities as ministers,” he said.

“Having specific knowledge is very crucial too when it comes to understanding and internalising the real pain points that one would face, for example, in healthcare. A medical doctor as a minister would surely understand the issues and challenges faced by his colleagues.”

Khoo added that other qualities, such as high cognitive capabilities and emotional quotient, coupled with the willingness to learn and work hard, should be focused on.

“The individual who is to lead the country should stay focused on improving the country. Many lack real interest in serving, and would rather serve their political interests.”