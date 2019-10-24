Intelligence cooperation between M’sia, Indonesia helps bust crime at maritime border

TAWAU: The Marine Police Force (PPM) has recorded 255 arrests along the maritime border of Tawau, Malaysia and Nunukan, Indonesia, with seizures worth RM3,072,985, from January to September this year.

Sabah Region Four PPM commander ACP Mohamad Pajeri Ali attributed the success to good intelligence cooperation between the PPM and the Indonesian security forces.

“For example, 12 cases were recorded under the Customs Act 1967 with a seizure value of RM1,558,195, in addition to the Control of Supplies Act 1961 which recorded 33 cases (RM670,513.80),“ he told reporters after a rendezvous at the Tawau-Nunukan maritime border here, today.

The programme involved meetings between the PPM and the North Kalimantan Marine and Air Police (Polairud) from Indonesia.

Meanwhile, North Kalimantan Polairud chief Erik Hermawan said he hoped the cooperation could also be extended to counter crimes related to drugs and terrorism.

“Our seas are open, the land is far and wide. The cooperation of the two countries will enable more criminals to be brought to justice,“ he added. — Bernama