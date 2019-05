KUALA LUMPUR: The Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM) intends to devise an intensive self-defence programme in an effort to improve the safety of its members who are often faced with dangerous situations while carrying out their duties.

Its director-general Datuk Mohammad Hamdan Wahid said it was still in the pipeline via the sports policy prepared by the department, in line with the normal task and the combination of intelligence and physical fitness firefighters need.

“If the potential self defence can be developed, the department will plan the programme intensively,” he said when contacted by Bernama.

“In conjunction with the International Firefighters’ Day today, I also pray that every firefighter will always be provided with safety precautions and protection during the course of their tasks,” he said. - Bernama