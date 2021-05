KUALA LUMPUR: Individuals who need to travel inter-district and inter-state for the purpose of getting their Covid-19 vaccination at designated vaccine dispensing centres (PPV) do not need to apply for the permission letter from police.

National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme Coordinating Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said in a statement today that they only need to show their appointment details displayed on their MySejahtera app, website or SMS when passing through police roadblocks.

The statement was issued following Senior Minister (Security) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob’s announcement on the enforcement of the Movement Control Order (MCO) in six districts in Selangor at a media conference this evening.

The districts of Hulu Langat, Petaling, Gombak, Klang, Kuala Langat and Sepang in Selangor will be placed under the MCO from May 6-17. — Bernama