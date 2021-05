KOTA KINABALU: The inter-district travel ban in Sabah will begin this Monday (May 24) and remain enforced till June 7, Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Masidi Manjun (pix) said.

Masidi said the Sabah state government made the decision yesterday to impose the inter-district travel ban following three consecutive days of three-digit daily Covid-19 cases, beginning with last Wednesday recording 160 cases, yesterday (245 cases) and today (144 cases).

Previously, the state government made the decision to enforce the ban beginning next Thursday (May 27) and would be enforced till June 3.

Throughout the inter-district ban, Kota Kinabalu, Putatan and Penampang would be categorised as a single district and the movement of residents between the three districts would be allowed, while other residents will remain in their respective districts.

“The enforcement of the ban is aimed to control the movement and infection between districts in the red and orange categories to green and yellow districts,” he said.

Currently, nine districts are in the red zone, while the rest are nine yellow zone districts, seven green zone districts and two orange zone districts.

Today, Sandakan district switched from orange to red zone while Kinabatangan changed from red zone to orange zone. Meanwhile, Sipitang changed from yellow to green zone, and Kudat switched from green to yellow zone. -Bernama