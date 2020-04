KUALA LUMPUR: Those stranded in their hometowns or other states following the announcement of the movement control order (MCO) last month are required to install a smart application on their cellphone to apply for permission to return home.

Police said the application called Gerak Malaysia, which can be downloaded from Google Play, Apple App store and Huawei App gallery, generates a unique QR code which will be scanned by security personnel at road blocks when travellers are on the road.

The application which was launched on Sunday requires users to enable and allow access to their location via global positioning system (GPS) .

Those who plan to travel between May 1 and May 3 will need to provide details of their personal particulars before a QR code is generated.

To avoid traffic congestion, travel days for specific states have also been slotted under the plan.

Those departing from Perak, Johor and Kelantan can do so on May 1 while those departing from Perlis, Kedah, Penang, Malacca and Pahang can travel on May 2.

As for those leaving Kuala Lumpur, Selangor, Negri Sembilan and Terengganu, they may do so on May 3.

Federal police CID director Datuk Huzir Mohamed said yesterday the application was developed to avoid overcrowding by the public at police stations when applying for the travel permits.

He said the facility was also to ascertain the volume of travellers and for police to prepare travel schedules accordingly.

“Those who wish to travel have to do so on the given date and according to their approved travel permit. Those who apply for the permits will need to update their application on their day of travel to obtain a QR code.We will announce further details on the travel schedule and other guidelines on April 29. We wish to remind people that they should only apply for this permit if it is really necessary for them to travel under conditions listed in the MCO and not abuse this facility.” Huzir said.

He said the Gerak Malaysia application can also be used to apply for other movement permits such as to purchase essential goods within a 10 kilometre radius from one’s home; for medical treatment; for emergencies such as the death of a close family member, and other needs such as vehicle and building repair.

However, Huzir said the feature will only be available in the coming days as the current focus was on interstate travel of those stranded out of town.