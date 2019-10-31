Internal discontent as Umno makes way for MCA in Tanjung Piai

PETALING JAYA: MCA will get another shot at Tanjung Piai after all. Umno, which has been gunning for the chance to represent Barisan Nasional (BN) in the upcoming by-election, has given way to its coalition partner.

However, the decision has not gone down well, especially at the grassroots level in Umno, the dominant party in the three-component BN.

In an immediate reaction, its Perlis chief Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim said Umno should have been picked to field a candidate if BN wanted to win the seat, implying that MCA was a lost cause.

“MCA should have emulated MIC, which gave way to Umno (in Cameron Highlands),” he told theSun yesterday.

MIC, which had traditionally fielded a candidate in the Cameron Highlands parliamentary seat, agreed to stand down in favour of Umno in the Jan 29 by-election.

Ramli Mohd Nor, a “direct member” of BN, won the seat after garnering 56% of the votes.

Shahidan was also unhappy about claims that the seat was traditionally MCA’s to give away.

“If you want to talk about quotas, there are a lot of areas where MCA has lost,” he said.

When the Tanjung Piai seat fell vacant upon the death of incumbent Datuk Dr Mohd Farid Md Rafik on Sept 21, MCA said it should be picked to field a candidate again given that the seat was traditionally contested by the party.

On the other hand, the constituency’s Umno division also wanted a shot at the seat, saying that since MCA lost it, the party should make way for Umno.

Until the 11th hour, both parties were still lobbying for the right to contest the seat.

BN Tanjung Piai by-election director Datuk Seri Hasni Mohammad announced late yesterday that MCA’s Wee Jeck Seng (pix) would represent the coalition in the contest.

Wee won the seat in the 2013 general election but lost it to Mohd Farid last year.

Political analyst Assoc Prof Dr Awang Azman Awang Pawi noted that MCA was picked despite resistance from Umno grassroots.

The academic from Universiti Malaya’s Centre for Democracy and Elections said this could be an attempt to assuage non-Malays who view Umno’s tie-up with PAS with suspicion.

“This is to tell the people that no race will be left behind despite the cooperation between the two (Malay-Muslim) parties,” he said.

“This is also to address claims by various quarters, including Pakatan Harapan, that BN is dominated by Malays.”

But, Awang Azman pointed out that MCA would need the support of Malays to win the seat.

However more importantly, if it loses again, the party will no longer be relevant and can be left out in future polls.