Internal probe report on alleged bullying of RMAF trainee to be ready soon

MALACCA: A full report on the internal investigation into the alleged bullying of a Royal Malaysian Air Force (RMAF) trainee at the Kuantan Air Base in Pahang recently is expected to be ready soon, said Deputy Defence Minister Adly Zahari (pix).

He said the investigation would take into consideration all aspects, including information from media reports and individuals.

“The Defence Ministry takes a serious view of the bullying case involving an RMAF trainee which was reported recently. Police are conducting their investigations while at the ministry level an internal probe is ongoing.

“I am confident that the report will be ready for tabling at a post-Cabinet meeting soon. If there are weaknesses, we will rectify them and extend our cooperation to all parties including the police,” he told reporters after the presentation of Pingat Jasa Malaysia (PJM) awards to armed forces veterans here today.

A woman’s allegations about her younger brother being bullied at the air base had gone viral on social media recently, with photographs showing several personnel with the rank of corporal acting aggressively towards him.

On May 3, media reports quoted police as confirming that four other RMAF trainees alleged that they were beaten up at the air base on April 12.

On another matter, Adly said military exercises would continue during the El Nino period in June although adjustments might have to be made according to the situation then.

“Training will be continued and stepped up like during the Covid-19 pandemic although there may be constraints. Military exercises involve various aspects like bilateral and multi-lateral partnerships with neighbouring countries.

“All matters will be considered to ensure our training is not disrupted,” he added. - Bernama