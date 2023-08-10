International community urged to support Palestinians’ right to return

KUALA LUMPUR: Parti Amanah Negara (Amanah) president Datuk Seri Mohamad Sabu today called on the international community to support and help the Palestinian people to get their right to return to their homeland.

He said the world cannot shift its focus to other issues, including over the alleged violent acts of the Palestinians without looking at the main reason for the unrest in Gaza.

“Whatever path that the oppressed Palestinian people take, it all stems from their homes and property that were seized by the Israeli regime.

“Therefore we need to be firmer in calling the Israeli to stop its illegal occupation and to give the Palestinians their right to return to their homeland,“ he said in a post on Facebook today.

Mohamad said that even though the United Nations (UN) passed Resolution 2334 in 2016, which accused Israel of violating international law by opening 293 illegal settlements on land belonging to the Palestinian people, no action had been taken against the country.

In fact, he said, the Israelis continued with their violent acts against the Palestinians, such as demolishing their homes and killing those who went against them.

“The Israeli government not only violates international law, but also announced measures to build two more illegal settlements in the territories they occupy in the Golan Heights by 2027.

“This is because, since the establishment of the state of Israel, which was done illegally and violently by confiscating the homeland of the Palestinian people in 1948, millions of Palestinians had to flee to neighbouring countries such as Jordan, Syria, Lebanon and Egypt after their homes and land were confiscated,“ he said - Bernama