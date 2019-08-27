International golf event held without sanction of local body, licence: PGAM

KUALA LUMPUR: The Singapore-based organiser of professional golf tournament, The Asian Tour, may face consequences as a result of non-compliance with the Malaysian government’s ruling over its hosting of the Sarawak Championship on Aug 18.

The organiser held the event without sanction from the local governing body, the Professional Golf Association of Malaysia (PGAM), or a licence from the Sports Commissioner’s Office (SCO).

“They (bypassed) the government of Malaysia by not paying both a sanction fee and licence fee,” PGAM president Valrick Harris Zainal Abidin said.

At press time, the organiser had not replied to an email request for comment.

“We are the governing body which vets these organisers and promoters. We help them apply for an event licence and to make sure they are legitimate, reputable and acknowledged internationally,” said Valrick.

During the process of applying for a licence, a background check will be conducted by PGAM on the organiser.

A 3% sanction fee will be charged, that goes towards the development of local professional golfers and coaches. PGAM will also be involved in the operations of the tournament to ensure its smooth running.

The most recent Sarawak Championship was not the first to be held. An inaugural event was hosted last year at Damai Golf and Country Club in Kuching, with the full support of PGAM.

“They (Asian Tour) paid us a sanction fee (for the first edition). But because it was an inaugural event, they said they will renegotiate and comply with our guidelines the next time around,” said Valrick.

However, the organiser failed to do so.

“We have written to SCO and the Youth and Sports Ministry and now that they are aware of the incident, they will refer to the Sports Development Act,” added Valrick.

Under the Act, those who fail to comply with the licensing requirement face a fine of between RM50,000 and RM500,000, or imprisonment of up to five years, or both.

A licence costs RM500 for a local sporting event and is payable not less than 30 days before the event. The fee for an international event is RM1,000 and is payable at least 90 days prior.

“We have just received an email from PGAM. We will initiate an investigation to look into it first before making any further comment,” said an SCO official who requested not to be named.

He said action will not be taken yet as the Sports Development (Licensing) Regulations 2019 is still in its initial stage, and the most SCO could do was to issue a warning. The regulations were enforced on March 1, with a one-year grace period.

“Once the grace period ends, we will take stern action, especially for international events.”

“The grace period is for them to familiarise themselves with the (licensing) process, not to escape from their responsibility. We may not take legal action against them now but it is their obligation to follow the regulation.”