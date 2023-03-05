International honour for prestigious run event

KUALA LUMPUR: The Kuala Lumpur Standard Chartered Marathon (KLSCM) has been awarded the “Road Race” label by governing body World Athletics, making it the first running event in Malaysia and only the fifth in Southeast Asia to receive the recognition.

Registration of KLSCM was officially launched on April 28 by Youth and Sports Minister Hannah Yeoh at the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre. The event, which will take place at Dataran Merdeka on Sept 30 and Oct 1, had more than 40,000 participants in its 2020 edition, which only took place late last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

KLSCM project director and director of Dirigo Events Rainer Biemans said KLSCM has attracted almost 7,000 participants through its priority registration, which opened on April 18.

“We are delighted to receive the Road Race label from World Athletics, which is a stamp of approval that would give runners added confidence that they are registering for an internationally recognised event.

“The priority registration closed on April 27. At the moment, we have about 33,000 slots open for public registration,” he said.

Biemans thanked the charity beneficiaries – Standard Chartered’s Futuremakers, Hospis Malaysia, Dignity for Children Foundation, Kechara Soup Kitchen and Reef Check Malaysia.

“Run For A Reason (RFAR), an individual run charity programme, is also an important part of KLSCM to bring positive social change for the betterment of communities. RFAR has benefited and improved the lives of thousands of Malaysians by raising more than RM7 million over the last 15 years.”

Rainer said participants who are new to the marathon and need guidance could join the running clinics organised for KLSCM, which will start on May 21.

Standard Chartered Malaysia CEO Mak Joon Nien said the characteristics of KLSCM is aligned to the bank’s values and allow one to reach out to many people in significant ways and help uplift communities.

“We are privileged to have this partnership of 15 years with Malaysia’s premier marathon and it is an honour for me to be here and see how it has flourished over the years, from 13,500 runners in 2009 to 51,000 at its peak in 2021.

“Last year’s marathon was a particularly memorable one for me, as it was my first time running in the 10km category with my wife and son. The experience gave me a greater perspective on the event, and I distinctly remember the energy and euphoria felt by all the runners, especially at the final stretch before the finish line.

“I look forward to seeing more memories made and cherished at the marathon’s 15th anniversary,” he said, adding that there will be several campaigns held for the event.

“One of the campaigns will be for the Race from KL to Taipei. For this campaign, we will be sponsoring plane tickets for the winners to participate in the Standard Chartered Taipei Marathon and will give away 1,000 running passes for KLSCM. The campaign starts from April 28 to Sept 30.”

Yeoh also expressed admiration for KLSCM’s inclusivity.

“It is gratifying to know that the KLSCM committee and Dirigo Events are dedicated to developing the sport of distance running, and organised a world-class event with over 40,000 participants from Malaysia and around the world.

“I understand that KLSCM previously uncovered the talents of runners such as Muhaizar Mohamad, who won bronze medals in the 2017 and 2019 editions of the SEA Games as Malaysia’s sole representative in the Full Marathon category, as well as Sheela Samivellu, who holds the national record for Women’s Half Marathon since the 2016 KLSCM edition.

“What is especially heart-warming about KLSCM is that although the event has a serious and competitive element, it also caters to participants of all levels with its shorter distance categories for beginners and special categories for kids,” she said.