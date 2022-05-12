International Nurses Day: PM thanks nurses for their sacrifices

KUALA LUMPUR: The services provided by nurses and the sacrifices they made for Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) are enormous especially when the country is facing the COVID-19 pandemic, according to Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

In wishing nurses in the country Happy International Nurses Day, Ismail Sabri said nurses have sacrificed not only their time but also their energy to safeguard people’s health and protect their lives.

“I would like to thank all the nurses in the country. Nurses are also the frontliners that I truly admire,“ he said via a posting on his Facebook page today.

“You are our heroes and heroines,” said Ismail Sabri. — Bernama