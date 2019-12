IPOH: Perak International Skydiving Championship 2019, which was held for the first time for nine days, beginning Dec 14, would be included as one of the programmes in conjunction with the Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM) Day celebration next year.

Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) said the decision was made following the extreme sports championship receiving an encouraging response from local and international professional teams.

“Next year, we will also add other programs that will attract people which includes PDRM Band, Police Mounted Unit and K9 sniffer dog unit,” he said in his closing speech at the Championship, here today.

The competition, which saw the participation of skydivers from Indonesia, South Korea and Australia, was organised by the PDRM Special Force (Commando 69) in collaboration with the Perak state government, PDRM Air Wing Unit and Perak police contingent headquarters.

Abdul Hamid said nearly 100 skydivers took part in the championship, most of whom were members of the uniformed body, either serving or retired from the civil service.

“This first edition championship was held in conjunction with the Golden Jubilee 50th Anniversary Celebration of Commando 69 on Oct 23, which saw the Indonesian team dominating victory in the events contested,” he added. - Bernama