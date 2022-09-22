International student arrested for possessing child porn

KUALA LUMPUR: An international student was arrested by the police in Seremban, Negeri Sembilan, last Monday on suspicion of possessing child pornographic materials.

Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) secretary Datuk Noorsiah Mohd Saaduddin, in a statement today, said the arrest of the 24-year-old man was possible with the cooperation of the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation.

She said the police found the pornographic materials on the suspect’s laptop and mobile phone.

The man is found to use social media applications to communicate with the victims and then threatened them with sextortion, she said, adding that he would be brought to the Seremban Magistrate’s Court today to be charged under Section 5 of the Sexual Offenses Against Children Act 2017. - Bernama