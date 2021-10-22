International tourists can travel to Langkawi beginning Nov 15 - Ismail Sabri

KUALA LUMPUR: International tourists who wish to visit Langkawi are allowed to do so beginning Nov 15, through the International Tourism Bubble (Inbound) for the Langkawi Pilot Project, says Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix).

He said the Covid-19 Pandemic Management Special Committee today had agreed to the proposed standard operating procedure (SOP) tabled by the Ministry of Tourism, Arts and Culture (MOTAC) on the tourism bubble

He said the target group was high-yield tourists as well as individuals who had completed the Covid-19 vaccination.

“Children under the age of 18 must be present with their parents/guardians who have been fully vaccinated, while the list of countries allowed will be determined by the Malaysian Immigration Department, Ministry of Health Malaysia (MOH) and Ministry of Foreign Affairs,“ he said in a statement here today.

In addition, the prime minister said no quarantine conditions would be imposed, while tourists would have to stay for at least three days and undergo Real-Time Polymerase Chain Reaction (RT-PCR) tests, where the results should be either in digital or printed form.

The Prime Minister said tourists staying for more than five days were required to do a screening test on the fifth day, with all costs borne by themselves.

According to the prime minister, each tourist must have minimum insurance coverage of US$ 80,000 (RM320,000), use a tourism service licensed under MOTAC and have a passport, visa, health declaration form and letter of undertaking and indemnity, with the documents uploaded and registered with the MySejahtera application prior to travelling.

Ismail Sabri said that tourists who arrived via the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA) would have to undergo rapid molecular testing, while those heading directly to Langkawi must undergo an RT-PCR test on the second day from arrival.

“Tourists found positive will be taken to isolation/quarantine centres or private hospitals based on the category,“ he said, adding there could only be a maximum of 20 people in a tour group, while having a guide was mandatory.

Meanwhile, tourists would need to undergo RT-PCR tests 72 hours prior to departure, and if their stay is only for three days, the results of the test taken on the second day could be used.

He said the International Tourism Bubble pilot project in Langkawi would be carried out for three months to enable the MOH and the National Security Council (MKN) to evaluate its effectiveness before implementing it in other resort islands and tourist areas. - Bernama