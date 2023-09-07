Internet on campus: MCMC to hold engagement sessions with universities - Fahmi

DENGKIL: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) will hold engagement sessions with all university development departments in the near future, to find out the internet situation on their respective campuses.

Communications and Digital Minister Fahmi Fadzil (pix) said he had asked MCMC and the Ministry of Communications and Digital (KKD) secretary-general, Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, to participate in the engagement sessions, in an effort to improve internet connectivity on campus.

“(Sessions are) to be held as soon as possible. I leave it to MCMC to invite representatives of the development departments of the public institutions of higher learning (IPTA) to hold the engagement session,” he told reporters after inspecting the internet situation at Universiti Teknologi MARA (UiTM) Dengkil campus, here today.

Regarding the survey on the internet situation at UiTM, he said that the internet management method at the university is good, and can be used as a reference for all universities.

He said UiTM has allocated RM3.38 million to increase the number of access points from 100 to 200 units, while every two dormitory rooms are equipped with a WiFi router.

“This allows students to get better and faster internet access... as a summary, I see that what is being worked on at UiTM Dengkil may be used as a benchmark or template, to be implemented in other campuses,” he said.

Fahmi said that, generally, the campus internet management aspect is under the Ministry of Higher Education (MOHE), while KKD involves substations.

He also asked MCMC to implement measures related to substations at the university compound, so that it can provide comprehensive internet coverage in the campus area.

“InsyaAllah, we (KKD and KPT) will work together, and I have discussed this with the Higher Education Minister, Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

“MCMC will give full cooperation to resolve this problem (internet on campus),” he said.

Yesterday, Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, during the ‘Temu Anwar’ (Meet Anwar) programme at Universiti Utara Malaysia, Sintok in Kedah, asked Fahmi to give priority to better internet connectivity in university campuses nationwide.

Anwar said that internet facilities on university campuses are a basic requirement, and an important element which should be provided, like textbooks. - Bernama