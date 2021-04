PUTRAJAYA: The Putrajaya Campus Network (PCN) Internet disruption at the Palace of Justice and several other government agencies here for an hour and a half yesterday did not affect the recording of former Prime Minister Datuk Seri Najib Tun Razak’s appeal proceedings which was conducted publicly at the Court of Appeal.

Yesterday was the second day of Najib’s appeal hearing against his conviction and jail sentence for misappropriation of RM42 million in SRC International funds.

According to a statement from the Chief Registrar’s Office, Federal Court of Malaysia today, the disruption, which lasted from 10.30am until noon, resulted in the live broadcast of the appeal proceedings at the Conference Hall, Palace of Justice for media practitioners not being able to be screened.

“However, the disruption did not affect the recording of the appeal proceedings in open court, where all lawyers and public prosecutors were still provided with soft copies of the recording after the proceedings were over,“ the statement said, referring to an article by a news portal yesterday (April 6 ) entitled ‘Shafee goes silent ’for over an hour during SRC appeal’.

The article was referring to lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah who is Najib’s lead counsel in the appeal hearing. — Bernama