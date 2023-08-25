Internet, social media heavily influencing Gen Z values

PETALING JAYA: Unlike older generations who considered success as having job security, Gen Z individuals’ vast consumption of online information has caused them to be more “individualistic” in their wants and needs, said Universiti Malaya Anthropology and Sociology Department Assoc Prof Dr Haslina Muhamad.

She said a connected global community and easy access to information have influenced their perception of success.

“In comparison with different generations, those in Gen Z were born to easily accessible technology and information. They were exposed to large and diverse viewpoints on cultures and could compare themselves with people from around the world. It makes them more open-minded about what could be achieved.”

Haslina said because of their exposure to the internet, their definition of success is measured in terms of how well they are recognised.

“Older generations value job security and dedication to their jobs. But exposure to media at a young age has influenced Gen Z individuals to explore different avenues of success instead of following traditional paths.

“They do not want nine-to-five jobs because they can choose to profit from social media through content or online entrepreneurship. They feel they can be more successful through other methods.”

She added that the younger generation’s values have changed due to global connectivity.

“In terms of values, Malaysian society practises collectivism, which means society prioritises group needs over that of individuals.

“However, the younger generations’ priorities are focused on the importance of self.

“They value self-indulgence and stimulation much more than other generations, thus promoting personal pleasure and pursuing exciting challenges in life.”

Haslina said the concept of individualism is prominent in Western cultures, and the easy access to the internet and information exposes Malaysian Gen Z individuals to this philosophy.

“This shift in trends is due to their exposure to Western culture that promotes individualistic values like independence and freedom.

“They have begun to adopt these values because of the daily consumption of content from other cultures. Easy accessibility to online information has normalised these values.”

Haslina said while exposure to information on the internet could influence younger generations, they could still find role models offline.

She said depending on how much time they spend online, they are still exposed to their real-life friends and family.

“But the massive amounts of online information often influences the decisions they make.”

A Burson Cohn and Wolfe Global study titled “Age of Values” found that 44% of respondents in the Gen Z bracket needed to be successful and recognised for their achievements.

From December last year until April, 36,000 individuals in 30 nations aged 18 and above were asked questions to determine their generational values.

It was found that Gen Z individuals value power, achievement, self-indulgence and stimulation. These traits have become more pronounced as they face many socio-economic challenges, causing their lives to be dominated by social media.