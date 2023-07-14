Internship enhances employability of students: Expert

PETALING JAYA: Internship coordinators are urging students to take up jobs as interns in companies to gain insights into future careers they plan to pursue.

Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman lecturer and deputy dean of Student Development and Industrial Training Kok Hui Meian said internships enhance employability of students, familiarising them with the expectations and demands of the job market.

“Internships enhance the skill sets of students through hands-on experiences and allow them to apply their academic knowledge in real-world situations.

“They can learn industry-specific skills and understand how theoretical concepts translate into practical tasks with the guidance and expertise of professionals.

“It also allows them to build networks with professionals and enhance their portfolios for future job applications,” she said.

Kok added that mentoring interns is vital to improve their overall experience and promote professional and personal development.

“Mentors are important for any student undergoing internship as they teach one how to improve skills and provide beneficial advice, networking contacts and long-term professional support.”

Kok said traditional academic education offers a solid foundation of knowledge and critical thinking skills.

“Including internships in an academic programme will give students a well-rounded education that opens opportunities for professional growth and career exploration.”

She said she has observed that in recent years, more employers were offering internships.

“After the Covid-19 pandemic, the adoption of work from home allowed students to practise and develop soft skills such as time management and self-discipline. Employers have also begun to view internships as valuable recruitment tools that allow them to identify and assess potential future hires.”

Jeffrey K.S. Tan, who works as a talent recruiter, agrees that internships are valuable in the recruitment process.

“Internships provide recruiters with an indication of what an intern is capable of. It is common practice to consider where one interns because this provides credibility in the candidate’s work.

“Hands-on experience and real-world exposure are what recruiters look for the most when choosing the most suitable candidates to hire.”

University graduate Calvin J.K. Teh said the internship he chose helped structure his career choice.

“My internship offered me the guidance of several experts in the field of robotics and technology while introducing me to manufacturing.

“The mentality I witnessed from the engineers and staff members along with the sense of togetherness in the work environment opened my eyes. It became a key takeaway of my internship period.”

A test solutions engineer at Micron Memory Malaysia, Teh said his internship taught him technical skills as well as time management and optimisation.

“I believe the key lessons I gained were proper time management and ways to optimise my current work rate. These skills allowed me to work efficiently and deliver results while increasing my trust in my superiors who taught me.

“A valuable lesson that my mentor once taught me was that growing does not stop unless you stop learning,” he said.

Teh added that choices of internship play a major role in securing one’s position in the workforce and provide countless opportunities to further one’s career.

“My internship granted me access to participate as a speaker and participant in TedX conventions and Industrial Revolution 4.0-related events where I had opportunities to present myself to several companies. I was fortunate to have this chance to determine my career path and build a good relationship with several company representatives.

“It eventually allowed me to secure a position in a field of my preference and showed me a path for my career growth,” he said.