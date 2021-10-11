Interstate: Do not be complacent, practise self-control — Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR: National Recovery Council (MPN) chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin advised Malaysians to practise self-control and not to be complacent even though interstate travel is allowed from today.

He reminded the people to conduct screening with Covid-19 self-test kit for quick detection of infection and those found positive should go into isolation to effectively break the chain of virus infection in the community.

“If one could afford, carry out screening with Covid-19 self-test kits more frequently at home as the kits are now sold at reasonable prices in pharmacies and online,” he said in a Facebook posting today.

The former prime minister also praised the government for consistently providing vaccine to as many people as possible in the country and reduce the burden on the health sector and enable more economic and social sectors to open.

“The relaxation was only given when the risk sectors had been evaluated and the government had implemented its responsibility well in dispensing vaccine to as many people as possible in Malaysia,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in a special media conference yesterday said the government had agreed to allow movements across states without the need to obtain police permit starting today. — Bernama