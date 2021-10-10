Interstate, overseas travel allowed for those fully vaccinated

PETALING JAYA: Malaysians who are fully vaccinated will get to reunite with their family and loved ones as interstate teavel will be allowed from tomorrow (Oct 11), Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said today.

Interstate travel has been banned since Jan 13.

“However, people in areas under the enhanced movement control order (EMCO) will not be allowed to travel,“ he said.

Though there will be no roadblocks set up by the police specifically for interstate travel, Ismail Sabri said police will conduct random inspections at any time and anywhere.

“Maybe if we are at the rest and service areas (R&R), police can still conduct an inspection. Though there will no longer be specific roadblocks for cross state travel, the police will still be carrying out checks to ensure that those who travel have already been fully vaccinated,“ he said in a national live telecast today.

Ismail Sabri warned those who did not complete their two doses that they are not able to enjoy this privilege.

“If found guilty, action will be taken under the Prevention and Control of Infectious Diseases Act 342,“ he added.

He then reminded Malaysians that though interstate travel is now allowed, they should not take it lightly in terms of compliance with the standard operating procedures (SOPs) because adherence to SOPs is still vital in fighting Covid-19.

“I would like to remind you that Act 342 is still in force which means those who violate it can be prosecuted under the Act,“ he said.

“Please protect yourself and your families. I know many are waiting for this announcement as many are longing to be reunited with their family or parents but it is our responsibility to take care of their health and safety.

“The previous decision was not a decision liked by the people but it was necessary to be implemented at that time to ensure that the spread of Covid-19 can be curbed,“ he said.

“According to the Health Ministry, the vaccination rate of the adult population under the National Immunisation Covid-19 programme or PICK has reached 90%, and the latest data will be updated on the CovidNow website at midnight,“ he said.

On overseas travel, he said that those who wish to travel abroad, including for leisure purposes, will be allowed to do so from tomorrow (Monday Oct 11) without the need to apply for MyTravelPass.

“The government has decided to abolish MyTravelPass which is no longer needed to travel abroad,“ he said.

“This means Malaysians will now be able to travel abroad, including for those who wish to travel for leisure,“ he said.

However, he said, the main condition for them to fulfill is they must be fully vaccinated with two doses.

Once they return from abroad, he said they have to undergo a 14-day quarantine period and perform Covid-19 tests before departure and after landing here as stipulated in the SOPs by the MoH.