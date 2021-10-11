Interstate: PM reminds Malaysian family to practise new normal, comply with SOPs

KUALA LUMPUR: Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob (pix) is reminding all the people in the Malaysian Family to practise the new normal in each step of the journey.

In a post on his official Facebook page last night, he said this is because the Covid-19 pandemic still exists.

“Many would want to return home to see their parents and families. On regional radio stations, the song ‘Balik Kampung’ is being played to signify the happiness of the Malaysian Family to return to their villages.

“Those who have received two doses of vaccine will be allowed to cross states, nonetheless, everyone must always observe the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for the safety of themselves, their families and community,“ he said.

The Prime Minister in a special media conference yesterday said the government agreed to allow individuals who have been fully vaccinated for Covid-19 to travel across states without getting approval from the police from today.

He said the decision was made when the vaccinated rate of the country’s adult population reached 90 per cent under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK).

-Bernama