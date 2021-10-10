Interstate screening test not compulsory but encouraged — PM Ismail Sabri

PUTRAJAYA: The Covid-19 self-screening test is not compulsory for interstate travel which comes into effect tomorrow, nonetheless it is encouraged for the safety of family members, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

He said carrying out self-test is part of the responsibility of an individual to protect family members as well as those in risk groups.

“This is especially for those returning to their home villages, screening with PCR or RTK is not compulsory but encouraged to ensure the family members in the village are safe, so it is better we check ourselves first.

“Even though it is not required, it is a move to protect the family, what’s wrong if we do so to protect our family members in the village,” he told a special media conference which was aired live via local television stations and social media platforms this evening.

Earlier, he announced that the government has agreed to allow individuals who have been fully vaccinated for Covid-19 to travel across states without obtaining police permit from tomorrow.

In this regard, the prime minister said the government has not fixed the date for the transition from pandemic phase to endemic phase for Covid-19.

“MOH (Health Ministry) will jointly provide the following SOPs for us in the endemic phase, the SOPs maybe reduced, however it is important to train the people to live with Covid-19,” he said.

Ismail Sabri said to ensure the country’s smooth and safe transition process to the endemic phase, the people must now shoulder the heavy responsibility to ensure the success of the effort.

He said among the measures which should be implemented is to strengthen self-public health actions included implementing TRIIS (test, report, isolate, inform and seek). — Bernama