Interstate travel clusters continue to increase in April and May

KUALA LUMPUR: Interstate travel clusters continue to increase throughout April and May, said Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob.

Ismail Sabri said within the period, 19 interstate travel clusters were detected from a total of 50 interstate travel clusters recorded since early this year involving 6,291 cases.

“In terms of the number of clusters, as of May 20, the Ministry of Health (MOH) has logged a total of 1,966 clusters since the pandemic hit our country of which 528 are active clusters while another 1,438 clusters have ended,“ he said in a statement on the Movement Control Order (MCO) today.

Meanwhile, Ismail Sabri said several areas including sub-districts, apartments, housing estates and villages in Perak, Kuala Lumpur, Pahang and Sabah would be placed under the Enhanced Movement Control Order (EMCO) from May 28 to June 10. — Bernama

