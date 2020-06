PETALING JAYA: Senior Minister for Defence Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said that interstate travel for marriage and outdoor pre-wedding photo shoots are now allowed.

However, those who want to perform the solemnisation of marriage across the state must first obtain permission from the police.

“The special ministerial meeting has agreed to allow interstate travel for the purpose of solemnisation of marriage, with permission from the police.

“Those involved must follow the standard operating procedures (SOP), such as not having more than 20 people at the ceremony, practising social distancing and avoiding pressing of palms.

“The meeting has also agreed to allow pre-wedding photoshoots to take place starting today in outdoor settings only,“ he said during the daily news conference.

He stressed that weddings were still not allowed.

As to filming for advertisements and movies, he said it would be allowed from June 10 onwards, emphasising that social distancing must be adhered to.

Answering a question concerning health screenings for prison inmates, he said the screening is only done at one premise where there is a positive Covid-19 case.

He cited the Sg Buloh prison in which one block that has 600 inmates will be screened. There are eight blocks in total, he added.

“However, we will screen all 700 prison officers at the prison,“ he said.