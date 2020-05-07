Interstate travel for those stranded due to MCO begins today

KUALA LUMPUR: Entering the fourth day of the implementation of the Conditional Movement Control Order (CMCO) today, the focus is certainly on the interstate travel of those who were stranded at various locations in the country since enforcement of MCO last March 18 to return home.

In fact, PLUS Malaysia Berhad (PLUS) expects more than 300,000 vehicles, based on applications made to Gerak Malaysia, to be on the road, including its expressways, heading to their respective destinations from today until Sunday.

The expressways will also be busy today with the Wesak celebration, and also of parents heading to institutions of higher learning to pick up their children who were staying at their respective colleges, now that they are allowed to return home.

For those travelling long distance or on interstate travel, they are reminded that the Rest and Recreation (R&R) areas on all expressways, including the eateries and surau, are closed for public use.

Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob said only the toilets at the R&R areas are allowed for use in an effirt by the government to curb the spread of Covid-19 and break the chain of the virus infection.

The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has also released a four-day interstate movement schedule for those who have applied to return home after being stranded at various locations following the enforcement of the MCO last March 18.

The situation is expected to create congestion on expressways, where motorists should give priority to safety by exercising courteous driving to avoid any mishaps on the road, while observing the stipulated guidelines and standard operating procedures issued by the Health Ministry to avoid Covid-19 infection.

As of yesterday, Malaysa has recorded 6,428 Covid-19 cases and and 107 deaths.

A total of 135 Covid-19 patients were reported to have fully recovered and allowed to go home yesterday, which was thrice the number of new cases reported for the day, which was 45.

Nevertheless, Health director-general Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah said the Health Ministrywill intensify efforts to detect Covid-19 infection among foreign workers, especially those in the red zone in Selangor and Kuala Lumpur.

The situation on expressways and how the people are coping with the CMCO will continue to be highlighted by the social media today, but please, verify the news before spreading or sharing. Don not fall victims to fake news. — Bernama