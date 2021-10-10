Interstate travel: Individuals entering Sarawak still need to apply via EnterSarawak

KUCHING: Sarawak has agreed to allow individuals fully vaccinated against Covid-19 to travel interstate without police permission from tomorrow in line with the decision of the federal government.

However, the Sarawak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) said individuals wishing to enter Sarawak would still be required to apply on the EnterSarawak website.

“Other than that, they must furnish proof of their “fully vaccinated” status and the negative result of the reverse transcription polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test or the antigen rapid test kit (RTK-Ag) (valid for 3 days only) as well as other relevant personal details,” it said in a statement today.

Today, Sarawak recorded a total of 1,132 Covid-19 positive cases, taking its total number of infections to 224,639.

The state also reported three fatalities from Oct 2 to Oct 8, while the number of active clusters stood at 72. — Bernama