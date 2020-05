KUCHING: Effective today, all Malaysians including Sarawakians who wish to travel into the state must apply for a permit from the police, said Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) chairman Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

Uggah, who is also Deputy Chief Minister, said after obtaining the approval from the police, they are required to apply for permission to enter the state from SDMC, which can be done via online at http://sdmc.sarawak.gov.my

“Without permission from the police, SDMC will not allow anyone to enter Sarawak. This is in line with the directive from the federal government on interstate travel restriction,” he told a press conference here.

Meanwhile, Uggah said the Unit for Other Religions (Unifor) in the state was in midst of drafting the standard operating procedures (SOPs) for houses of worship of non-Muslim community to be used after the end of the Movement Control Order (MCO) or after being allowed by the government. - Bernama