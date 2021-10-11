Interstate travel: Leaders remind public to continue complying with SOPs

KUALA LUMPUR: With interstate travel allowed starting today, members of the public are urged not to let their guard down and keep complying with the standard operating procedures (SOPs).

Senior Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein in a recent tweet said the first line of defence against Covid-19 begins with one’s self.

“Continue to comply with all precautionary measures #TRIIS (Test, Report, Isolate, Inform and Seek) and prevailing SOPs. In #ReopeningSafely, let’s remain vigilant,” he said.

Minister of Science, Technology and Innovation (Mosti) Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba advised the public not to be complacent and keep complying with SOPs.

“Syukur Alhamdulillah and congratulations to Keluarga Malaysia (Malaysian Family) as 90 per cent of the adult population is now fully vaccinated and can begin travelling intersate from today. At the same time, we should never be complacent and abide by the SOPs at all times. ‘Kita jaga kita!’ (We take care of ourselves),” he said via his official Twitter account.

Minister of Environment and Water Datuk Seri Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man, in a tweet, also congratulated the Malaysian Family and frontliners on the good news.

Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong said the government had delivered on its promise to allow interstate travel to commence once 90 per cent of the adult population is fully vaccinated.

“Besides that, the MyTravelPass application for travelling overseas is no longer required. However, travellers still need to undergo mandatory quarantine upon returning from abroad,” he said in a post on Facebook.

Plantation Industries and Commodities Minister Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin in a press conference while visiting the Tanjung Pelepas Port in Johor said the lifting of interstate travel restrictions by the government did not automatically mean that the Melaka state election would be held.

“On whether the Melaka state polls will be held or not, we should wait for the (Yang di-Pertuan) Agong’s decision. Let His Majesty decide whether it should be held or not, the Cabinet will abide by it,“ she said.

Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi also advised the people to abide by the government’s recommendations and conduct self-Covid-19 screening tests prior to travelling.

“For those who have symptoms, it is better to postpone (the trip) until you are completely well. We should make sure we’re free of any infection. We have sacrificed for so long, so it’s not a huge loss to wait a little longer to ensure it is safe for us to visit our father, mother, husband, wife, siblings and friends at our village.

“Let us be responsible over this important matter. We should not let such short-term pleasure leave us in regret in the long term,” he said.

-Bernama