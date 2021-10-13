Interstate Travel: Police to enhance monitoring, enforcement - Bukit Aman

KUALA LUMPUR: The police’s Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) will be enhancing monitoring and enforcement efforts to ensure smooth traffic flow following the lifting of restrictions to allow interstate travel beginning October 11.

Bukit Aman JSPT deputy director Datuk Mohd Nadzri Hussain said monitoring and enforcement will begin in earnest this Friday as traffic build-up is expected due to the long weekend in conjunction with the celebration of Maulidur Rasul (Prophet Muhammad’s Birthday).

He said enforcement duties remained the same as during pre-pandemic times of Covid-19 and patrols would be intensified by monitoring teams.

“JSPT returns to normal (duty). Previously, our emphasis was on roadblocks, however, roadblocks have been abolished and all personnel and traffic officers have returned to their normal duties.

“Traffic volume has increased. However, the situation is well under control and no reports at all of traffic jams and other related issues. But we are at ready to conduct patrols on the main highways (district roads),“ he told Bernama yesterday.

Mohd Nadzri said JSPT has been conducting the operation codenamed ‘Op Lancar’ nationwide since yesterday, to ensure smooth traffic flow.

He said as of now, everything is under control, and the operation would continue until Monday.

-Bernama