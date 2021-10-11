Interstate travel : Public transport operators must ensure passengers fully vaccinated

PUTRAJAYA: All public transport operators in land, air and maritime sectors are required to ensure their passengers are fully vaccinated as required in the standard operating procedure (SOP) for interstate travel, said Transport Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wee Ka Siong (pix).

“All operators must ensure that all passengers or public transport users show their vaccination certificate to prove that they have been fully vaccinated,“ he said in a statement today.

Following the lifting of the interstate travel restriction as announced by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday (Oct 10), Wee said the operators were reminded to avoid complacency and always adhere to the SOP set by the government under the National Recovery Plan (PPN).

“Other SOP compliance such as wearing a face mask and frequent hand washing or using hand sanitizer must also be adhered to without compromise,“ he said.

Wee said public transport users are also encouraged to take the Covid-19 self-screening test before embarking on an interstate journey to protect themselves, their families and those around them.

Ismail Sabri announced in a news conference yesterday that individuals who have been fully vaccinated for Covid-19 are allowed to travel across states without getting the approval of police from today.

The decision was made as the vaccinated rate of Malaysia’s adult population had reached 90 per cent under the National Covid-19 Immunisation Programme (PICK). — Bernama