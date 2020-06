KUALA LUMPUR: For those going on interstate travel, they can stop by and, for the Muslims, pray at the surau provided at the rest and service area (R&R) along the highway on their way to their respective destinations.

However, the facilities at the R&R will open subject to the standard operating procedures (SOP) that have been issued, including self-discipline and social distancing.

This followed an announcement by Senior Minister (Security Cluster) Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob yesterday which saw more relaxations with the enforcement of the Recovery Movement Control Order (RMCO) from today until Aug 31.

Until yesterday, no interstate travel without prior permission from the authorities was allowed in the country, with various activities halted in an effort by the government to curb the spread of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Also announced yesterday was on restaurants, food stalls, convenience stores and groceries allowed to operate until midnight, from only 10pm previously.

For parents who want to treat boredom in their children, having been confined to their homes for almost three months, they can now bring the kids to the National Zoo and other zoos in the country.

However, in this excitement of being able to go to these places, the people should not only have to comply with the SOP, but they should also know that all activities that are now allowed to resume will be monitored by the authorities.

According to Ismail Sabri, the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) will focus on monitoring the public compliance with the SOP at business premises and public areas in line with the enforcement of the RMCO.

In fact, Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador was also reported as saying that those found not complying with the SOP could still be issued compound during the RMCO period.

In another development, Malaysia recorded a one digit number of new Covid-19 cases for two consecutive days until yesterday, with no infection involving Malaysians.

However, Health Director-General Datuk Dr Noor Hisham Abdullah still reiterated the need for the people in the country to always comply with the SOP, adopt the new normal and maintain their personal hygiene.

This, in a way, shows their appreciation for the efforts by the frontliners who have been working tirelessly to help the government break the chain of the Covid-19 infection to ensure the country is free of the virus. — Bernama