Intestigation paper on MP’s son outrider case submitted to DPP

GEORGE TOWN: Police have completed the investigation paper in connection to the case of two traffic police outriders who were captured on video escorting a car driven by a VIP’s son in Jalan Bukit Gambir, near here, recently.

Penang police chief Datuk Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain said the investigation paper has also been sent to the Deputy Public Prosecutor (DPP) for further action.

“The investigation into the case has been completed and police have recorded the statement of the driver who is the son of a member of parliament (MP). The man, in his 20s, was present to give his statement on May 9, and we are waiting for further instructions from the DPP,“ he said when contacted today.

Police had previously said the case would be investigated under Section 233 of the Communications and Multimedia Act (CMA) 1998 because it involved the improper use of network facilities or network service.

The two traffic policemen have been transferred to the administrative department until the disciplinary investigation related to the case is fully completed.

The video clip on Facebook showed two traffic policemen escorting a vehicle believed to be driven by an MP’s son on May 7.

Netizens were critical of what they saw in the video as they were unhappy the individual used the services traffic policemen to clear traffic congestion on a road in Penang. - Bernama