KUALA LUMPUR: INtuition Tuition Centre, a one-stop education centre that provides holistic education to students was officiated today at its flagship centre in Mont Kiara.

The centre was officiated by INtuition’s founder and chief executive officer, Steven Shorthose and witnessed by Morvin Tan and Ta Wee Dher, co-founders and INtuition investors.

Speaking at the launch, Steven said, “we have established something that is at the forefront of good education, with the aim not only helping students achieve their maximum potential, but also teaching them the ‘discipline of application’ to their studies which will instil a work ethic that will have a wider resonance in their adult lives.

“The best part is that we are boosting cognitive skills such as attention, memory and thinking – all integral elements to shape holistic individuals.”

INtuition was established last year to transform the conventional tuition industry landscape into a more engaging and nurturing learning environment in line with the government’s objective to transform Malaysia into an education hub.

INtuition is authorised as a centre to conduct Hanyu Shuiping Kaoshi (HSK) examination made possible through a partnership with the Chinese government, making it the only private institution to offer the Chinese Proficiency test in Malaysia.

In addition to tuition services, INtuition offers home-schooling and corporate training services.

Its corporate training programmes are certified by the Human Resources Development Fund.

It also offers co-teaching facilities targeting freelance tutors needing working space for their tutoring services.