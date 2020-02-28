Investigation into boat capsize almost complete: Police

SANDAKAN: Investigations into the boat capsize incident that claimed the life of a General Operations Force (GOF) personnel here two weeks ago is almost completed.

Sandakan police chief ACP Mohd Azhar Hamin said, right now, police are awaiting a statement from the unfortunate boat owner, in his 50s, who is still receiving treatment at the intensive care unit (ICU) of Duchess of Kent Hospital following the Feb 13 incident.

“He is now in stable condition, but still unable to make a statement.

“The case is investigated under Section 304A of the Penal Code for negligence,” he told reporters after attending the presentation of donation from Yayasan Nur Jauhar, represented by its patron, Toh Puan Norlidah RM Jasni, who is also the wife of Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sabah Tun Juhar Mahiruddin, to the victims of Kampung Seng Kee fire and the capsized boat here today.

In the 6.20 pm incident in the waters off Pasar Umum Sandakan, the GOF member, Corporal Asman Ongkal, 40, died while trying to help other victims when the boat they were in collided with a trawler boat and capsized.

His widow, Roslinah Sari, 39, and their two children aged 16 and 10, were among the recipients of the donation. — Bernama