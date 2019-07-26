Investigation into case of luxury watch completed: Latheefa

KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) said today it has completed its investigation into the case of a luxury watch in the possession of the political secretary to Agriculture and Agro-based Industry Minister Datuk Salahuddin Ayub.

MACC chief commissioner Latheefa Koya said in a statement that the investigation papers were sent to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) on July 10.

“With regard to the investigation involving the political secretary of the Minister of Agriculture (and Agro-based Industry) over a luxury watch, the MACC has completed its investigation and sent the papers for further action to the AGC and is awaiting feedback,” she said.

On April 1, the MACC detained the political secretary on suspicion of having accepted a bribe in the form of a luxury watch worth about RM28,000.

Minister Salahuddin said in a statement on April 1 that he will not interfere in the MACC investigation and would let the law takes its course. - Bernama