Investigation into Hadi’s slander against PH leaders now with AGC: Police

PETALING JAYA: The police have settled their probe into allegations against PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang’s slanderous remarks against Pakatan Harapan (PH) leaders, calling them ‘atheists’ and ‘communists’.

According to a report by FMT, Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Azmi Abu Kassim said that the investigation papers had been submitted last year to the Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC).

“We are still waiting for further instructions from the deputy public prosecutor,” he said.

Kepong MP and DAP member Lim Lip Eng had lodged a police report on Nov 10 last year against Hadi for alleged defamatory comments against DAP.

Hadi was accused by Lim for associating his party with communism and atheism, saying that it was the fourth time such comments have been made by the PAS leader since Parliament’s dissolution on Oct 10 2022.