Investigation of SPM workshop found no discrimination involved: Education Ministry

PETALING JAYA: The Education Ministry has cleared the air pertaining to a Johor convent school’s examination preparation workshop stating that there was no discrimination against non-Muslim students participating.

The Education Ministry said in a statement that the Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) workshop by SMK Infant Jesus Convent was intended for all the students as part of the Johor Education District Office’s (PPD) initiative followed by the school’s part in hosting the workshop.

It was also organised under the cooperation of the Parent-Teacher Association (PIBG), the Parental Support Group (KSIB) and the Involved Parents, Community and Private (PIBKS) organisation.

“On Jan 19 and 20, The SPM preparation workshop for the candidates had been held first at the Suasana Hotel in Johor Bahru involving 30 candidates who failed in Bahasa Malaysia and History subjects as well as GALUS (pass fail) candidates in other subjects,” the ministry said in their statement.

The ministry added that the workshop was then divided to two sessions in consideration of students who are celebrating Chinese New Year.

They were informed by the school that the students will be attending the SPM Preparation Workshop on Jan 26 and 27 at the same hotel.

“Investigations found that there is no discrimination involved towards all SPM candidates pertaining the program planned by the school to segregate students of different religious backgrounds as alleged,” they added.

The Education Ministry also admitted in their statement that the school concerned should have communicated matters about the workshop better.