Investigation paper against cop over DUI handed over to Bukit Aman

CHERAS: The investigation paper (IP) against a police officer who was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol against the flow of traffic on Jalan Cheras has been submitted to the Bukit Aman legal department for further action.

Cheras District Police chief ACP Zam Halim Jamaluddin said the IP was sent last week.

“The IP has been submitted and the Bukit Aman legal team will examine it for further action,“ he told reporters during an event held at Taman Bukit Cheras here, yesterday.

In the incident at about 4.10 am on June 15, a 35-year-old man was driving a car alone before his act of driving against the traffic flow was noticed by a team of policemen nearby.

Zam Halim said the investigation found that the incident occurred after the working hours of the personnel involved.

Meanwhile, in a separate development, he said the police were actively tracking two armed suspects who fled after two other members of their group were shot dead in an incident at Taman Supreme, Cheras here, on June 8.

In the incident, the police shot dead two men in their 30s suspected of being involved in burglary activities in the residential area after they tried to attack the police with machetes while two others fled using a vehicle bearing a fake registration number. - Bernama